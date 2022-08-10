Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

PSNI acknowledges cross border element to Mother and Baby Home investigation

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland

The PSNI is urging people who were victims of Mother & Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Work Houses to come forward, with a particular appeal to people in the border counties and elsewhere in the republic .

These institutions housed many, including pregnant women and girls from 1922 to 1990 in Northern Ireland, who often felt coerced into giving up their child.

Thousands of people are said to have entered these institutions over a 68-year period and since the investigation was launched in 2021, officers in the dedicated Investigation Team have received 57 reports, including from mothers who have never met their children.

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid is leading this investigation. He believes there are people in Donegal and elsewhere in the Republic who are affected…….

Contact details –

Email: MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk

Direct line (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): 028 9090 1728

From the ROI – 048 9090 1728

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

ESB warns people in Donegal of dangers of swimming in reservoirs

10 August 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyMind offering free counselling to people affected by mica

10 August 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, dl-debate, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 104 – Carmel Munroe & Kristine Reynolds

10 August 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid wave slows as second booster timetable is announced for over 50s

10 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

ESB warns people in Donegal of dangers of swimming in reservoirs

10 August 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyMind offering free counselling to people affected by mica

10 August 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, dl-debate, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 104 – Carmel Munroe & Kristine Reynolds

10 August 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid wave slows as second booster timetable is announced for over 50s

10 August 2022
psni investigation
Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI acknowledges cross border element to Mother and Baby Home investigation

10 August 2022
beagle dogs
Entertainment

Over 4,000 dogs rescued from a life of lab tests

10 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube