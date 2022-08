A supermarket in Raphoe is warning people of an apparent door to door scam.

Coyle’s of Raphoe has been made aware that what appears to be salesmen selling knives in the locality are claiming the shop purchased a number of knives but did not take all of the order therefore and the remainder are being sold at a special price.

Edward Coyle, owner of Coyle’s of Raphoe, is urging people not to be duped…….