Rent prices in Donegal increased by 18.5%


Rents in Donegal have increased by around 18.5% in the past year.

The latest Daft.ie House Price Report shows the average listed rent is now €881, up 82% from its lowest point.

In Donegal, market rents were on average 18.5% higher in the second quarter of 2022 than a year previously.

There were 76 New Homes transactions in Donegal, representing an increase of 19% from last year.

The average price of a home in Donegal in July 2022 is €199,757, a increase of 6.5% from the first quarter of the year and a yearly increase of 19.1%.

Rents in three Ulster counties rose 16.7% year-on-year, reflecting a lack of availability – just 26 homes were available to rent on August 1, down over 50% year-on-year.

Prices nationally in the second quarter of 2022 were 9.5% higher than the same period a year previously.

 

