RNLI warning those planning to visit beaches during heatwave to be careful

Those planning on visiting beaches over the next couple of days are being advised to be mindful of riptides.

The RNLI is expecting an increase in the number of people visiting coastal areas and the warning comes after 10 people had to be rescued by RNLI last weekend after getting caught in riptides in the North Coast.

The ESB is also reminding the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir, including Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey.

Stuart Montgomery, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor is advising people need to be careful this week, and if entering the sea, to be mindful of the conditions..

