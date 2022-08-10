Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Second power outage reported in West Donegal

A second power outage is currently impacting West Donegal.

11 customers are without power since 6.30am and is expected to last until around 10am.

ESB have apologised for the loss of supply and say they are currently working to repair the fault affecting premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Last night, over 2,000 homes and premises were left without power in the Killybegs and Carrick areas at around 8pm.

ESB teams responded to the call and the major fault has since been repaired.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

ESB warns people in Donegal of dangers of swimming in reservoirs

10 August 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyMind offering free counselling to people affected by mica

10 August 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, dl-debate, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 104 – Carmel Munroe & Kristine Reynolds

10 August 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid wave slows as second booster timetable is announced for over 50s

10 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

ESB warns people in Donegal of dangers of swimming in reservoirs

10 August 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyMind offering free counselling to people affected by mica

10 August 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, dl-debate, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 104 – Carmel Munroe & Kristine Reynolds

10 August 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid wave slows as second booster timetable is announced for over 50s

10 August 2022
psni investigation
Audio, News, Top Stories

PSNI acknowledges cross border element to Mother and Baby Home investigation

10 August 2022
beagle dogs
Entertainment

Over 4,000 dogs rescued from a life of lab tests

10 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube