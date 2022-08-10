Second power outage reported in West Donegal

A second power outage is currently impacting West Donegal.

11 customers are without power since 6.30am and is expected to last until around 10am.

ESB have apologised for the loss of supply and say they are currently working to repair the fault affecting premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Last night, over 2,000 homes and premises were left without power in the Killybegs and Carrick areas at around 8pm.

ESB teams responded to the call and the major fault has since been repaired.