ISPCC helpline open to support those impact by Creeslough tragedy

The ISPCC is urging parents and children impacted by the Creeslough tragedy to contact their support helpline.

ISPCC’s Support Line service is available between 9am and 1pm, Monday to Friday by Calling 01 522 4300 or email parentingsupport@ispcc.ie.

The helpline aims to help any parent or carer who is seeking information on how to support the children they care for at this difficult time.

The charity also provides the Childline suite of services and supports. It is Ireland’s only active listening service for all children and young people.

Any child or young person can contact Childline’s 24-hour support line by chatting online at Childline.ie, texting 50101 or calling 1800 66 66 66.

A spokesperson for ISPCC says the tragic event at Creeslough has left this country reeling, and all in ISPCC wish to express our sympathy for the victims’ families, those injured in the explosion and the entire community, which is experiencing such unprecedented suffering.

For more information, go to https://www.ispcc.ie/ispcc-support-line/

