A Derry Councillor has raised concerns after she received complaints from upset residents about fireworks and bangers being let off in local communities.

Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue has received reports of fireworks and bangers are being let off in and around the Bogside and Brandywell areas as well as across the city.

She says the incidents are causing misery and fear for many residents and family pets, and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with police…