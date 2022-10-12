Three more victims of Creeslough disaster to be laid to rest today

Three more victims of the Creeslough disaster will be laid to rest today.

The funeral of 48 year old James O’Flaherty will take place in Derrybeg at 11am while Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year old son James Monaghan will be buried following a funeral mass in Creeslough later this afternoon.

It follows the funerals of 24 year old Jessica Gallagher and 49 year old Martin McGill that took place yesterday.

The funeral of 59 year old Hugh Kelly who also lost his life in the explosion is due to take place on Friday in Creeslough.

The President is in Donegal today and will attend the remainder of the victims funerals.

Michael D Higgins will also during his time in the county meet members of the emergency services who worked throughout the weekend.