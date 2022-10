Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the winners enclosure at Navan on Wednesday, on two occasions.

McMonagle who is on course to take another Apprentice title had a 103/1 double at the Meath racecourse.

His first win was on Secret Secret at 7/2, but the bigger win followed on Molly Kaye, who he steered home to win at 22/1.

He also had a second placed finish on 10/1 shot Cavallo Pazzo.

Dylan has now chalked up 51 wins for the year.