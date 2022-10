The Foreign Affairs Minister’s been criticising paramilitaries on his latest trip to Belfast.

It’s now seven months since Simon Coveney’s last visit to the Houben Centre was cut short by a bomb-scare, which involved a van hijacking.

The UVF later claimed responsibility – and in a statement said Irish politicians were ‘not welcome in Northern Ireland’.

At another peace building event at the same venue today, Mr Coveney had this message for the terror groups………….