The Dail has been told that households must be protected from electricity and gas disconnections this winter.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says many people are having sleepless nights as they fear how they are going to keep on top of mounting energy bills.

He says the Government has refused to provide certainty to homeowners in failing to reduce and cap electricity prices.

Deputy Doherty says people with pre-paid meters are particularly vulnerable to disconnections: