Defective block issue a ‘humanitarian crisis’ – Dail hears

The defective block issue affecting thousands of homeowners in Donegal has been described as a ‘humanitarian crisis’.

Donegal Deputy Padriag MacLochlainn was speaking during topical issues in the Dail last night during which he challenged the Minister on the need to resource emergency temporary accommodation for affected homeowners now living in dangerous properties.

Neither the Housing Minister or Junior Housing Ministers were present for the debate which Deputy MacLochlainn heavily criticised.

He says homeowners are stuck in the scheme.

The party’s spokesperson, Deputy Eoin O’Brion and Deputy Rose Conway Walsh also joined Deputy MacLochlainn:

 

Minister of State Frank Feighan says he will raise the issues with the Housing Minister.

