Donegal cancer patient hits out at lack of resources for care at LUH

A Donegal cancer patient has hit out at the HSE over the lack of resources at Letterkenny University Hospital to deal with patients undergoing treatment.

Roseena Toner was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021, receiving treatment in Galway and St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

She says she was shocked when she began her care at Letterkenny University Hospital when she discovered one ward with just 11 beds was accommodating hematology and oncology patients.

Roseena told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the hospital needs to be properly resourced:

