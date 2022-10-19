Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council to set up special Creeslough Working Group

Donegal County Council is considering the establishment of a special working group to look at the long term needs of Creeslough and its people.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin told the special council meeting that he envisages the special working group will initially comprise nine people – three council staff, three council members and three community representatives.

However, he stressed this is very much an idea in gestation, and needs careful thinking.

He told members a more formal proposal will be brought before the council’s Coroprate Working Group, where it can be further discussed.

Mr McLaughlin stressed the direction the working group takes will be guided by the long term needs of Creeslough and its people.

He stressed it’s not intended to replace the work going on in Creeslough at the moment, but instead to look months and even years down the road.

He said the council is working with the Red Cross and other agencies on the ground at the moment, but this special working group, however it is finally constituted, will be over and above what is happening already.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney says it was important that the council meet to express sympathy to the bereaved, pay tribute to all those who responded to the tragedy, and ensure the people of Creeslough that they will not be forgotten ……….

