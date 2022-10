Three Donegal girls will be going to the Futsal World Cup.

Catherine Grier (Lagan Harps), Leah McMonagle (Raphoe) and Teagan O’Reilly (Drumbar United) were part of the Ireland Deaf Futsal team who beat Sweden 5-2 in the European Championships today, a win which secured qualification.

Grier scored two of the Irish goals in the game.