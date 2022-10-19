Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Foreign Affairs Minister to return to event after bomb threat

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will return to Belfast today to complete a speech that was cut short by a hoax bomb threat in March.

Simon Coveney was speaking at a peace-building event at the Houben Centre on March 25th and had to be escorted from the building due to a suspected UVF bomb threat.

During his visit today, he will speak with Independent unionist MLA Clair Sugden on developing North-South relations.

Tim Attwood of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, says Simon Coveney’s contribution today is important for developing the conversation on the future of the island:

