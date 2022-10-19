Future rail developments may help NW connectivity – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Michael Martin has told the Dail he believes the National Rail Strategy may provide some answers to the connectivity issues being highlighted in the North West.

He was responsing to Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, who asked if the government would provide support to City of Derry Airport, given that 40% of its passengers are from Donegal.

She also asked when a Derry to Dublin service will be reinstated.

The Taoiseach responded that these issues are being considered by the Department of Transport, and he’s anxious to see the potential for rail fully examined……….