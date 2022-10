Cockhill Celtic will be at home in their next game of FAI Intermediate cup.

In Wednesday’s draw they were given a home fixture where they will face the winners of the Greystones/Liffey Wanderers tie.

Cockhill’s game will be played at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds on the weekend of 20th November.

The Inishowen team is the only Ulster Senior League side going to the national stage of the competition.

They progressed by beating Bonagee Utd 2-0 last weekend in Letterkenny.