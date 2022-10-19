Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly gets first start in Rotherham’s win at Stoke

Donegal Georgie Kelly was given his first start for Rotherham in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Fan favourite Kelly was rewarded for his match winner last weekend over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield by being granted his first ever starting berth in Millers colours.

Kelly played 76 minutes before being substituted.

Ollie Rathbone’s first league goal on the campaign earned them their first Championship away victory of the season and in doing so giving new Rotherham manager Matt Taylor back to back victories.

