Letterkenny AC running Dublin Marathon for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Letterkenny AC members taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon have selected the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association as their benefitting charity.

A GoFundMe page was set up recently and the group set a target of €1,000 through their participation in the event which takes place on Sunday, October 30th.

As Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, explained, there’s been a great response to the fundraiser.

“Over €800 has been raised to date, so it looks like the group will reach their target which is great,” he said.

“Letterkenny AC has a tradition of raising funds for local charities, groups, and families down the years. We are always keen to do our bit for worthy causes and the Dublin Marathon gives us that platform to do that. We have been so well supported by our community and this is our opportunity to give something back. This will be the first Dublin Marathon since 2019 and all our runners are looking forward to getting to the start line on Sunday week after many months of preparation,” the chairman added.

“The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association does great work and the ‘Climb Errigal Together’ event, which was one of over 200 climbs in solidarity with former RTE reporter, Charlie Bird, held back in April, served to increase awareness about the condition and what the organisation does. Anyone who’d like to support our cause can do so through the GoFundMe page. Any donation, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. I’d like to thank Darren Price for setting up the GoFundMe page and wish all our members the best of luck for race day.”

At the launch of the local climb in Dunlewey, Eithne Cawley, a Motor Neurone Disease Nurse Specialist, revealed that there were 22 people living with Motor Neurone Disease in Donegal. She also disclosed that there are 400 people in Ireland currently living with Motor Neurone Disease.

The Letterkenny AC members competing in the Dublin Marathon are Darren Price, Michael Harkin, Mark Nee, Gareth Price, Adrian Callaghan, Derek Campbell, Mark McFadden, Martin O’Donnell, Marty Friel, Liam Ferry, Aidan McKenna, Stephen Robinson, Annmarie McGlynn, Ciaran McGonagle, Conor Gallagher, and Barry McEleney.

To make a donation, follow the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/irish-motor-neurone-disease-association-imnda