Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Letterkenny AC running Dublin Marathon for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Letterkenny AC members taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon have selected the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association as their benefitting charity.

A GoFundMe page was set up recently and the group set a target of €1,000 through their participation in the event which takes place on Sunday, October 30th.

As Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, explained, there’s been a great response to the fundraiser.

“Over €800 has been raised to date, so it looks like the group will reach their target which is great,” he said.

“Letterkenny AC has a tradition of raising funds for local charities, groups, and families down the years. We are always keen to do our bit for worthy causes and the Dublin Marathon gives us that platform to do that. We have been so well supported by our community and this is our opportunity to give something back. This will be the first Dublin Marathon since 2019 and all our runners are looking forward to getting to the start line on Sunday week after many months of preparation,” the chairman added.

“The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association does great work and the ‘Climb Errigal Together’ event, which was one of over 200 climbs in solidarity with former RTE reporter, Charlie Bird, held back in April, served to increase awareness about the condition and what the organisation does. Anyone who’d like to support our cause can do so through the GoFundMe page. Any donation, big or small, will be greatly appreciated. I’d like to thank Darren Price for setting up the GoFundMe page and wish all our members the best of luck for race day.”

At the launch of the local climb in Dunlewey, Eithne Cawley, a Motor Neurone Disease Nurse Specialist, revealed that there were 22 people living with Motor Neurone Disease in Donegal. She also disclosed that there are 400 people in Ireland currently living with Motor Neurone Disease.

The Letterkenny AC members competing in the Dublin Marathon are Darren Price, Michael Harkin, Mark Nee, Gareth Price, Adrian Callaghan, Derek Campbell, Mark McFadden, Martin O’Donnell, Marty Friel, Liam Ferry, Aidan McKenna, Stephen Robinson, Annmarie McGlynn, Ciaran McGonagle, Conor Gallagher, and Barry McEleney.

To make a donation, follow the link below:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/irish-motor-neurone-disease-association-imnda

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

20221019_201009
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Buaille Buaille le Brí Carr…curtha i láthair ag Colm Ferriter 19ú Deireadh Fómhair

19 October 2022
B0FB8A89-2313-4AAB-817D-847A6E4183CF
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast: Do you remember when Cllr Eddie Fullerton was shot dead?

19 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 19th

19 October 2022
derry train
Audio, News, Top Stories

Future rail developments may help NW connectivity – Taoiseach

19 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

20221019_201009
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Buaille Buaille le Brí Carr…curtha i láthair ag Colm Ferriter 19ú Deireadh Fómhair

19 October 2022
B0FB8A89-2313-4AAB-817D-847A6E4183CF
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast: Do you remember when Cllr Eddie Fullerton was shot dead?

19 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 19th

19 October 2022
derry train
Audio, News, Top Stories

Future rail developments may help NW connectivity – Taoiseach

19 October 2022
foyle bridge
News, Top Stories

Foyle Bridge oil spill causing traffic delays

19 October 2022
simoncoveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney hits out at paramilitaries during Belfast event

19 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube