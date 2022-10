Planning permission for an extension to a wind farm in West Donegal has been refused.

Maas Wind Limited had applied to Donegal County Council to erect an additional 3 wind turbines in the Loughderryduff area of Ardara.

There has been much opposition in the locality to the plans with thousands previously signing a petition against the development in what is a special area of conservation.

Patricia Sharkey, a member of the Gweebarra Conservation Group has been welcoming the decision: