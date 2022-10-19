Pringle reads part of MAG letter to Taoiseach into the Dail record

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle, has asked the Taoiseach how long he will leave mica-affected homeowners in limbo.

Addressing Michael Martin in the Dail chamber, Deputy Pringle said the Mica Action Group has been in existence since 2014, and the last eight years have brought nothing but stress and heartbreak to them.

Deputy Pringle claimed the government is ignoring the Mica Action Group, as well as affected homeowners in Donegal and across the country, and read from a letter that the group sent to the Taoiseach earlier this week………

The Taoiseach rejected any suggestion that the government has turned iots back on homeowners, telling the Dail that officials are preparing the regulations and terms for the scheme, while almost €3 billion has been set aside to finance it…………

This is the full debate –