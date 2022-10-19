Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Pringle reads part of MAG letter to Taoiseach into the Dail record

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle, has asked the Taoiseach how long he will leave mica-affected homeowners in limbo.

Addressing Michael Martin in the Dail chamber, Deputy Pringle said the Mica Action Group has been in existence since 2014, and the last eight years have brought nothing but stress and heartbreak to them.

Deputy Pringle claimed the government is ignoring the Mica Action Group, as well as affected homeowners in Donegal and across the country, and read from a letter that the group sent to the Taoiseach earlier this week………

The Taoiseach rejected any suggestion that the government has turned iots back on homeowners, telling the Dail that officials are preparing the regulations and terms for the scheme, while almost €3 billion has been set aside to finance it…………

 

This is the full debate –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pad Mica Dail 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective block issue a ‘humanitarian crisis’ – Dail hears

19 October 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Teen arrested following dangerous driving incident in Letterkenny

19 October 2022
Drug Test 1
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested after testing being caught drink and drug driving

19 October 2022
simon coveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Foreign Affairs Minister to return to event after bomb threat

19 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Pad Mica Dail 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective block issue a ‘humanitarian crisis’ – Dail hears

19 October 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Teen arrested following dangerous driving incident in Letterkenny

19 October 2022
Drug Test 1
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested after testing being caught drink and drug driving

19 October 2022
simon coveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Foreign Affairs Minister to return to event after bomb threat

19 October 2022
mri-scan-room
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over 58,000 waiting over a year for vital medical scan

19 October 2022
pringle passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle reads part of MAG letter to Taoiseach into the Dail record

19 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube