Those who died through substance misuse to be remembered tonight in Derry and Strabane

Council buildings in Derry and Strabane will be illuminated in red tonight to mark the 25th anniversary of the passing of 15 year-old Martin Connolly, and all those within the Council area who have lost their life to substance misuse.

An initiative set up by the Connolly family in the wake of their son’s death has been to the forefront in drug education and awareness in the district.

On the night of Sunday October 19th, 1997, 15 year old Martin ‘Mac’ Connolly was found lying in an alley behind shops at Beechwood Avenue, and was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital, where he died.

He had inhaled a lethal dose of butane gas.

Mayor Cllr Sandra Duffy says she is proud, at the request of Mac’s family, to be able to highlight this important issue and mark the 25th anniversary of his passing by lighting the Guildhall Clock and Council offices on Strand Road in red.

She says the family has tirelessly campaigned around drug and substance misuse since his death, and has created better educational opportunities for young people through the formation of the Divert service.

The Mayor says the service has done fantastic work going into schools and youth clubs, training providers and youth hostels to educate young people about drug misuse and the impact of drugs on the body.

