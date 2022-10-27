All Stars for Derry’s McKaigue and Glass

Ulster Champions Derry have been awarded two spots on the 2022 All Stars selection, their first in 15 years.

Derry veteran Chrissy McKaigue is included in the defence and becomes Slaughtneil’s first ever All-Star winner in their history while Glen’s Conor Glasss is named as one of the two midfielders.

The duo are Derry’s first All Stars since Paddy Bradley and Kevin McCloy in 2007.

All-Ireland champions Kerry lead the way with seven players included in this year’s football All-Stars selection.

The Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, are joined in the forward division by Sean O’Shea.

Shane Ryan is chosen in goal, with Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White in the backs.

Beaten finalists Galway receive five awards through Liam Silke, John Daly, Cillian McDaid, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh while Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin is also included.

The PwC All-Stars will be presented at a black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre tomorrow, Friday, October 28 when the Player of the Year winners will also be announced.

Derry’s Ethan Doherty is among the Young Footballer of the year nominees.

Goalkeeper

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore, Kerry)

Defenders

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil, Derry)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue, Kerry)

4. Liam Silke (Corofin, Galway)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe, Kerry)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough, Galway)

7. Gavin White (Dr.Crokes, Kerry)

Midfielders

8. Conor Glass (Glen, Derry)

9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey, Galway)

Forwards

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock, Dublin)

13. David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown, Galway)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes, Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

David Clifford (Kerry)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Jack Glynn (Galway)