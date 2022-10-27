Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards Best Tourism Initiative

Best Tourism Initiative sponsored by Donegal Airport

Rónán O’Doherty from Oideas Gael & Eimear Ní Mhathúna from Fanad Lighthouse talk to John about being shortlisted for the ‘Best Tourism Initiative’ award sponsored by Donegal Airport.

This award is seeking an outstanding attraction or initiative that is drawing visitors to the area and enhances the profile of Donegal. The judges will be looking for sustainability, creativity and growth. They are seeking an initiative with clear growth plans and objectives.