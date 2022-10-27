Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards Sustainable Superstars

John was joined by Mary, owner of MD Serendipity Designs, Sab owner of Sourced by Sab and Cinu, operational lead of FM Services Group to talk about being shortlisted for the Sustainable Superstar award by Eirgrid.

This award is centred around how a business is embracing sustainable development goals (SDGs). It is not just about climate change or green credentials. It is about making changes that benefit our futures and enhance towns, cities, communities and industries. The business will be assessed on initiatives that have SDGs as their central goal.

 

 

