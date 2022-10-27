Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for safety measures at busy Letterkenny junction

There’s calls for safety measures to be installed at a busy junction in Letterkenny.

Concerns have been raised over dangers being posed to pedestrians crossing between Letterkenny Shopping Centre and Gleneany House due to the speed of traffic on approach to the junction.

There are fears someone could be seriously injured unless measures are put in place.

Councillor Donal Coyle has proposed amber flashing beacons be installed however, the Council says different options need to be looked at.

He believes other options are available which would make an impact:

