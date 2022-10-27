Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Car hijacked in Castlederg

Investigations are ongoing into a report of a car being hijacked in the Castlederg area this morning.

Just before 6am, it is believed a Kia Sportage and a sliver-coloured BMW were involved in a crash on the Ballynaloan Road.

Following the crash, two men from the silver-coloured BMW proceeded to assault the Kia driver before taking his car.

The victim was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

It’s reported the silver vehicle was subsequently set on fire.

Later, at around 6.45am, police located a car believed to be the stolen Kia on fire close to the junction of Mullagh Road and Drumlegagh Road in Castlederg.

No persons were located at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine says this was a distressing and traumatic ordeal for the victim.

Police have issued a number of specific appeals. They are asking anyone who has dashcam, or other footage, of the silver BMW prior to the crash, who saw the Kia being driven between Magheralough and Drumlegagh Road between 6am and 6.45am? or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

