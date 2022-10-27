Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal rider Richard Kerr reflects on Sunflower Trophy victory.

Kilmacrennan rider Richard Kerr ended the track season last weekend by taking the outright win at the prestigious Sunflower Trophy event at Bishopscourt.

It brought the curtain down on a campaign which seen him finish 5th in the Superstock Championship, the second tier of the British Superbike Championship.

A return to Superstock looks to be on the cards for next season but a Superbike rider is a possibility.

To win the Sunflower, Richard beat Alaister Seeley, the first rider to do so on the bigger bike this year.

Richard told Oisin Kelly that victory was huge for his career:

Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Preservation of Creeslough explosion site extended as investigation continues

27 October 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday October 27th

27 October 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the North with John Breslin | Hector: Balkans go Baltics

27 October 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Voters in NI look set to go to polls again

27 October 2022
Advertisement

