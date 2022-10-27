Donegal rider Richard Kerr reflects on Sunflower Trophy victory.

Kilmacrennan rider Richard Kerr ended the track season last weekend by taking the outright win at the prestigious Sunflower Trophy event at Bishopscourt.

It brought the curtain down on a campaign which seen him finish 5th in the Superstock Championship, the second tier of the British Superbike Championship.

A return to Superstock looks to be on the cards for next season but a Superbike rider is a possibility.

To win the Sunflower, Richard beat Alaister Seeley, the first rider to do so on the bigger bike this year.

Richard told Oisin Kelly that victory was huge for his career: