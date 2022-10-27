ECB interest rate hike will push up mortgage payments

Around 400 thousand homeowners are poised to face higher monthly repayments.

Yet another interest rate hike is expected when the governing council of the European Central Bank meets today.

An increase of 0.75% is on the cards as the bank attempts to control inflation in the eurozone.

It’ll be the third interest rate hike this year which between them will amount to a 2% rise.

Economist and MD of Financial Services at Sherry Fitzgerald, Shane Quinlan, says it will really hit homeowners in the pocket