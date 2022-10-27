Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps need a big performance – Declan Boyle

This week in the Premier Division, Finn Harps have a huge game against UCD on Friday evening at Finn Park.

Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle and Diarmuid Doherty will have full match commentary here on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey from the 8pm kick off.

Harps trail the students by 3 points at the bottom of the table. If Ollie Horgan’s men were to see off the visitors they would go ahead on goal difference going into the final game of the season away to Drogheda.

There’s a lot at stake for the Ballybofey Blues, Declan Boyle has been telling Oisin Kelly it’s a massive game that needs a big Harps performance.

MAD-DOG-COLL-SAM-LIEBOVITZ-WEB
Playback

Taking History Podcast – Vincent Mad Dog Coll

27 October 2022
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Preservation of Creeslough explosion site extended as investigation continues

27 October 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday October 27th

27 October 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the North with John Breslin | Hector: Balkans go Baltics

27 October 2022
Advertisement

