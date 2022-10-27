Harps need a big performance – Declan Boyle

This week in the Premier Division, Finn Harps have a huge game against UCD on Friday evening at Finn Park.

Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle and Diarmuid Doherty will have full match commentary here on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey from the 8pm kick off.

Harps trail the students by 3 points at the bottom of the table. If Ollie Horgan’s men were to see off the visitors they would go ahead on goal difference going into the final game of the season away to Drogheda.