HIQA publishes reports on Falcarragh Community Hospital and Larissa Lodge in Letterkenny

HIQA has issued reports two accommodation providers for older people in Donegal, Falcarragh Community Hospital, which had 11 residents when it was inspected in July, and Larissa Lodge in Letterkenny, which had 42 residents when it was inspected in August.

In the cases of Falcarragh Community Hospitak, the inspector said the provider had failed to progress the refurbishment work of the building in line with their compliance plan since the previous inspection.

In addition, the provider had not made necessary arrangements to prevent residents and staff from accessing the unmaintained and unsupervised parts of the centre, and as a result, residents and staff were found accessing these unsafe areas.

Non compliances were recorded in the areas of Governance and Management, Premises and Infectioon Control.

The full Falcarragh report can be accessed at https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/619-falcarragh-community-hospital-25-august-2022.pdf

A report on Larissa Lodge Nursing Home in Letterkenny noted several improvements from the previous
inspection, but added that significant focus is now required to ensure that the residents are adequately supported in line with their social care needs and their preferences and capabilities.

One non-compliance was noted, in the area of governance.

The full Larissa Lodge report can be accessed at  https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/5791-larissa-lodge-nursing-home-29-july-2022.pdf

Advertisement

