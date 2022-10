Hospital overcrowding this winter could be the worst ever seen.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation after 669 patients were left without beds on Tuesday.

That figure was the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in a single day in 2022.

Of those, 51 were at Letterkenny University Hospital, the joint third highest figure in the country.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the numbers have reached emergency levels……..