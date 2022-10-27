Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor welcomes progress on Market Square improvements

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says the process of reinvigorating Letterkenny’s Market Square could have been delayed if agreement hadn’t been reached this week on taxi spaces.

The draft proposal saw all taxi spaces taken away from Market Square and outside the Market Centre, and moved down Main Street past the Courtyard Shopping Centre.

However, following a public consultation and discussions with members, that was amended to retain the taxi rank outside Market Centre.

The revised proposal was accepted at a special meeting this week, with work set to start next year.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says it was the right decision……

