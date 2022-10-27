Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Maxi Curran on staying with the ladies and a solid start for ATU Donegal

This week it was confirmed that Maxi Curran is sticking with the Donegal senior ladies having taken up the option of the second year of the agreement with the Donegal LGFA.

He is on the look out for a new coach after Mark McHugh was named on the Roscommon Management ticket with Davy Burke.

Away from Curran’s inter county interests, his ATU senior men’s gaelic footballers have won their opening two games of Division 1 of the HEC League

Wins over Queen’s University and St Mary’s Belfast have already cemented a place in the quarter finals with one game to play.

That fixture is against University Ulster Jordanstown next week in Convoy.

Maxi is pleased with how the start of the campaign has gone for the team:

