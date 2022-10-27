O’Donnell stars in ATU win over St Mary’s

It was another solid night for the men’s gaelic football teams of the ATU Donegal.

The senior side made it two wins from two in Division 1 beating St Mary’s Belfast 0-16 to 1-7 at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghy.

Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell scored 0-4 while Keelan Dunleavy, Jason McGee, Jack McSharry, Mark McAteer and Rory O’Donnell chipped in with 2pts each.

Next Wednesday they play their home game at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy against University Ulster Jordanstown.

The Freshers will also face UUJ next week and also go into the game unbeaten.

Luke Barrett’s side drew with St Mary’s last night 0-9 each.

Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn again top scored with 5pts.

There was defeat however for the ATU Ladies Gaelic Footballers.

They lost 1-8 to 0-8 to St Mary’s with Lauren McBride hitting 0-4 there.