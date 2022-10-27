Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
O’Donnell stars in ATU win over St Mary’s

ATU Donegal Gaelic Football Men’s Team.

It was another solid night for the men’s gaelic football teams of the ATU Donegal.

The senior side made it two wins from two in Division 1 beating St Mary’s Belfast 0-16 to 1-7 at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghy.

Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell scored 0-4 while Keelan Dunleavy, Jason McGee, Jack McSharry, Mark McAteer and Rory O’Donnell chipped in with 2pts each.

Next Wednesday they play their home game at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy against University Ulster Jordanstown.

The Freshers will also face UUJ next week and also go into the game unbeaten.

Luke Barrett’s side drew with St Mary’s last night 0-9 each.

Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn again top scored with 5pts.

There was defeat however for the ATU Ladies Gaelic Footballers.

They lost 1-8 to 0-8 to St Mary’s with Lauren McBride hitting 0-4 there.

raphoe frc 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vital equipment stolen from Helping Hands Project in Raphoe

27 October 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Fire service issues warning after Buncrana fire

27 October 2022
Leader
News, Top Stories

Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

27 October 2022
donegal and dublin
Entertainment, News

AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

27 October 2022
Advertisement

