Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

€10.4m million has been allocated to Donegal under the Leader programme for the next five years, the second highest allocation in the country after Cork.

The money is used to support rural communities and enterprises, with Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue urging interested groups to apply for funding.

He says the LEADER model has been a very successful project for the county.

Leader companies in Donegal –

Donegal Inishowen Development Partnership 074 – 9373083 info@inishowen.ie

Donegal Local Development Co. Ltd. 074 – 91 27056 info@dldc.org

Comhar na nOileáin Teoranta 099 – 75096 www.oileain.ie

Udaras na Gaeltachta 074 – 9558012 www.udaras.ie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

raphoe frc 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vital equipment stolen from Helping Hands Project in Raphoe

27 October 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Fire service issues warning after Buncrana fire

27 October 2022
Leader
News, Top Stories

Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

27 October 2022
donegal and dublin
Entertainment, News

AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

27 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

raphoe frc 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vital equipment stolen from Helping Hands Project in Raphoe

27 October 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Fire service issues warning after Buncrana fire

27 October 2022
Leader
News, Top Stories

Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

27 October 2022
donegal and dublin
Entertainment, News

AGM, Memorial Mass and Donegal Person of the Year 2022

27 October 2022
george mitchell
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator George Mitchell to address Oireachtas Committee as Assembly election looms

27 October 2022
Mortgage
Audio, News, Top Stories

ECB interest rate hike will push up mortgage payments

27 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube