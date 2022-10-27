Over €10 million allocated for Leader projects in Donegal

€10.4m million has been allocated to Donegal under the Leader programme for the next five years, the second highest allocation in the country after Cork.

The money is used to support rural communities and enterprises, with Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue urging interested groups to apply for funding.

He says the LEADER model has been a very successful project for the county.

Leader companies in Donegal –

Donegal Inishowen Development Partnership 074 – 9373083 info@inishowen.ie

Donegal Local Development Co. Ltd. 074 – 91 27056 info@dldc.org

Comhar na nOileáin Teoranta 099 – 75096 www.oileain.ie

Udaras na Gaeltachta 074 – 9558012 www.udaras.ie