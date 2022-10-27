Preservation of Creeslough explosion site extended as investigation continues

Gardai are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances into cause of a fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough on October 7th

Full Statement from An Garda Síochána:

Update – Explosion, Creeslough County Donegal, Friday, 7th October, 2022

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all of the circumstances into cause of a fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday 7th October, 2022.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the local community in Creeslough, Co. Donegal and the general public for their ongoing assistance in the investigation of this explosion. An Garda Síochána understands and appreciates the impact on the community and the ongoing inconvenience and disruption caused due to the continuing scene preservation which is necessary to assist the investigation. An Garda Síochána, again, thanks the local community for their patience and support regarding the current road traffic diversions. The current road closure on the N56 through Creeslough will remain in place.

Today An Garda Síochána has made a further application before the High Court to extend the period of the preservation of the scene, under Section 5, Criminal Justice Act, 2006. This extension has been granted to the 27/11/2022. The purpose for the preservation of the scene is to ‘preserve, search for and collect evidence’ to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

This investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer. The investigation is being assisted by, amongst other Garda sections, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Analysis Service, Garda Technical Bureau, Garda National Traffic Bureau (GNTB) and Garda Air Support Unit (GASU) together with enquiry teams are made up of Gardaí attached to Local, Divisional, Regional and National units.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon and signed between An Garda Síochána, the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources between the agencies.

The Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) Crime Scene Managers remain on scene assisting the investigation. DNV – Det Norske Veritas – a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems, remain on site.

A careful and systematic approach is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the structural instability of the building, which is being closely monitored by personnel on site. Structural engineers are in attendance at the site to assist in this investigation and to ensure as safe a working environment as possible.

This is an extensive investigation. To date

• In excess of 500 lines of enquiry have been actioned

• House to House enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing.

• In excess of 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis

• Numerous items have been recovered from the scene to date, with an amount of these requiring further testing, This is ongoing and it is likely that further items will be recovered for examination over the coming days.

• A large amount of debris has been removed from the site to a secure location for further examination

• A Garda Mobile Command Unit remains at scene where a large amount of CCTV is being reviewed

An Garda Síochána’s thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased of this fatal explosion and the injured and their families. An Garda Síochána is working diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated.