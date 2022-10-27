Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Remediation scheme needed for Council houses with Mica – McMonagle

There’s calls for a Remedial Works Programme to be set up to bring Mica affected social houses and others laying vacant back into use.

People have been moved out of up to 20 council owned properties in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal which have been affected by defective blocks.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle believes a process needs to be put in place in an attempt to slowdown the decaying of the properties to ultimately retain the much needed housing stock.

He says the housing crisis is worsening all the while works could be carried out to bring some houses back into use:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

trolley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding reaching ‘Emergency Levels’ – INMO

27 October 2022
Mica Home 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Remediation scheme needed for Council houses with Mica – McMonagle

27 October 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised regarding vacant positions in Donegal County Council

27 October 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach will consult cabinet on potential rate revaluation deferral

27 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

trolley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding reaching ‘Emergency Levels’ – INMO

27 October 2022
Mica Home 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Remediation scheme needed for Council houses with Mica – McMonagle

27 October 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised regarding vacant positions in Donegal County Council

27 October 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach will consult cabinet on potential rate revaluation deferral

27 October 2022
Market Square 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor welcomes progress on Market Square improvements

27 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices Wednesday October 26th

26 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube