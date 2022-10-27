Remediation scheme needed for Council houses with Mica – McMonagle

There’s calls for a Remedial Works Programme to be set up to bring Mica affected social houses and others laying vacant back into use.

People have been moved out of up to 20 council owned properties in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal which have been affected by defective blocks.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle believes a process needs to be put in place in an attempt to slowdown the decaying of the properties to ultimately retain the much needed housing stock.

He says the housing crisis is worsening all the while works could be carried out to bring some houses back into use: