The Taoiseach says he will consider a further deferral of the national rates revaluation process which is now underway.

Donegal is one of the first counties in which the process is underway, with fears that this may mean some businesses will see their rates bill increase significantly in years to come.

In the Dail, Fianna Fail TD Cathal Crowe says amidst all the other pressures facing business, a rates revaluation is the last thing they need.

He urged the Taoiseach to stop the process……….