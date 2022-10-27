Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vital equipment stolen from Helping Hands Project in Raphoe

The Helping Hands project at the Family Resource Centre in Raphoe faces an uncertain future after a break in at its base at the weekend.

Around €2,500 worth of equipment used in the maintenance of gardens was taken, including two lawnmowers, two hedge cutters, two blowers, two trimmers and a power washer. The items were take when the container in which they were kept was forced open.

The service closed on Friday afternoon, and when staff and volunteers returned on Monday morning, they noticed the break in had happened

Melanie Sweeney is Project Coordinator at the centre. She spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show…….

