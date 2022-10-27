Works to start of €7m Burtonport sewerage scheme

Works are set to get underway on the new €7m Burtonport Sewerage Scheme.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, will invest over €7 million in this project. Once operational, the new plant and associated infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in the adjacent local marine environment and protect recreational waters for swimming, fishing and boating.

The works will be carried out by Veolia working on behalf of Irish Water. Works will be completed in the summer of 2023.

Colm Claffey, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, commented on the project: “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Burtonport. All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development of the area well into the future.

“The project will involve construction of a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve a population equivalent of 300, which equates to stopping over 160 wheelie bins of raw sewage being discharged to the sea every day. Construction of new sewer pipelines, rising mains and a pumping station will also be required to transport wastewater to and from the new treatment plant in Burtonport.

“We look forward to working with the local community to deliver this essential project in conjunction with our partners Donegal County Council and Veolia and eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater into the sea.”

Irish Water and our appointed Contractor, Veolia, will be in contact with the local community in Burtonport in the coming weeks regarding the works as well as throughout the project.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies. For more information on this project, visit the Irish Water website.