1,059 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Donegal schools

1,059 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in schools in Donegal.

That equates for 8% of the total number of Ukrainian children attending schools across the country.

In Donegal, 692 students are attending primary school while 367 are in post-primary schools.

According to the Department of Education, as of November 1st a total of 12,544 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.