Concerns over what appears to be rust in Buncrana water pipes

Concerns have been raised over what appears to be rust in waters pipes in parts of Buncrana.

In Columbas Avenue, Rockview Terrace and Grainan Park cast iron pipes are still in place and residents have raised concerns about the quality of their water due to the presence of rust or other debri in the pipes.

Irish Water say that the water quality in the area is okay, however Cllr Nicholas Crossan believes the pipesm, which have been in place for around 80 years, need to be replaced.

Councillor Crossan says the utility’s response is totally unacceptable….