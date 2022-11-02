Donegal ‘lagging miles behind’ in delivery of social houses – Cllr McDermott

Donegal is lagging miles behind in terms of delivery social houses in rural areas.

That’s according to Councillor Martin McDermott who is calling for a review of the building of social houses in the county.

In particular, Cllr McDermott says there doesn’t appear to be a will from Donegal County Council to develop social housing in rural parts.

He says people are being driven into larger towns due to the lack of accommodation and as a result, local schools and community centres are suffering.

Councillor McDermott says the Council needs to review policies to ensure the delivery of dwellings back into rural areas: