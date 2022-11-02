Draft Residential Zoned Land Tax Map of Donegal published

A Draft Residential Zoned Land Tax Map of Donegal has been published today.

It’s part of the implementation of the Residential Zoned Land Tax which will apply from 2024 to relevant land at a rate of 3% of market value with the aim of activating land for residential development.

Landowners whose land is included in the draft map are advised to consider if their land meets the criteria for inclusion and make submissions to Donegal County Council.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Paul Canning believes there needs to be more awareness of the tax as some people could be financially impacted:

You can view the map on Donegal County Council’s website.