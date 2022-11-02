Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Drugs and cash seized in Derry

A man and woman have been arrested in Derry in connection with the discovery of suspected Class B drugs.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cannabis and approximately £5,000 of cash during a search of a property in the Waterside area at around 6.40pm yesterday evening.

The 26 year old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

The 27 year old woman, who was also arrested, was released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

