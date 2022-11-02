There are fresh fears over the supply of Irish turkeys this Christmas.

It follows the discovery of a strain of avian flu which has been decimating flocks of birds across Europe, in a dead swan in Co. Cavan.

The Cavan/Monaghan region is where up to 75% of Christmas turkeys are produced.

The Irish Farmers Association has now issued a ‘red alert’ to poultry producers, while the Independent reports the Department of Agriculture is likely to advise farmers to move all poultry indoors in the coming days.