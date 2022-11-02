Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA publishes report into residential centre in Falcarragh

Naomh Aine Designated Centre on the outskirts of Falcarragh provides residential care and support to four adults with disabilities.

The centre was inspected on the 13th July 2022 and In general, the inspector found that the service provided a quality, safe and personcentred service to residents.

Eleven regulations were inspected.

Six regulations were compliant and five were substantially compliant.

The HSE has taken a number of actions to ensure regulatory compliance including a number of staff have undertaken training in the area of Positive Behavioral Support, and a number of Policies within the centre have been reviewed and updated.

The Induction pack has also been revised and updated.

The HSE says it will continue to review and monitor services to ensure a high standard of service provision is delivered to all residents who utilise our services.

The full report is available here -https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/7235-st-annes-naomh-aines-13-july-2022_0.pdf.

