22 Men’s Sheds in Donegal are to benefit from a €800,000 fund announced today.

Grants of €2,000 have been issued to assist over 400 Men’s Sheds across the country with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says Men’s Sheds provide an invaluable service in helping to tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise.